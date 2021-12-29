Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,944,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $635,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,131,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

