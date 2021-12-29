NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 10.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 1.88% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $108,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,924. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

