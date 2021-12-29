Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.83. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.54. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,450. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.89. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

