NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,861 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

