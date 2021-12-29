NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,609. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

