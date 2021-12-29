Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.28. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

