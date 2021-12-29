Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 191,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 216,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.