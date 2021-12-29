Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.27

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.27 and last traded at C$99.27, with a volume of 12806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.