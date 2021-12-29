OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $63.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $233.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.98 million, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.