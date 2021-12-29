Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000.

