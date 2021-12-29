Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.55 Million

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $451.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.65 million and the highest is $499.08 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

