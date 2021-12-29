Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.82

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.82 and traded as low as C$38.40. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 223,962 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.82. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of -103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

