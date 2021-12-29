Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Down 6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 20,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

PSHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

