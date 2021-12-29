Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.58. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 14,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,302.80.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.