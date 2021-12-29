Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.32. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 203,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,414,350. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$929,734.90. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $201,813 and have sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

