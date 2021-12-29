Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

