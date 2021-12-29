Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

