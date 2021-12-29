Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.67. Precipio shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 338,025 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.
Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
