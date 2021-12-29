Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.67. Precipio shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 338,025 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precipio by 117.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 569,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Precipio by 318.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

