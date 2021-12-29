Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 95,755,529 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

