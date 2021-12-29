Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.79

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.79 and traded as low as C$126.53. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$127.02, with a volume of 11,451 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$130.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.