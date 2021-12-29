Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$17.90. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 13,418 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

