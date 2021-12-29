Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.51. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 88,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.10 and a quick ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.36.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTIX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

