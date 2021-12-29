PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading 1.7% Higher

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

