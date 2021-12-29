Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.98

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.98 and traded as low as C$28.01. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 98,274 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

