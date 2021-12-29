Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

