Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.31. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 2,057 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

