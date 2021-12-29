Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 15,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

