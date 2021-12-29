Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.93. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 189,188 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

