Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.84

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.84 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 74.57 ($1.00). Record shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 8,760 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of £149.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,901.30).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

