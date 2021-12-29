Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.84

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.84 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 74.57 ($1.00). Record shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 8,760 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of £149.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.
Record Company Profile (LON:REC)
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.
