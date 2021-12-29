Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.78

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.78 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 48,531 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The stock has a market cap of £188.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($67,440.73).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

