Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

