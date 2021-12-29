Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,166.47

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,166.47 ($29.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,380.28 ($32.00). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,372 ($31.89), with a volume of 262,315 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.70) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,670 ($35.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.26) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.71).

Get Relx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,166.47. The firm has a market cap of £45.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.