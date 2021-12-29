Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

