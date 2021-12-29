Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGP opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

