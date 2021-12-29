RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as low as $22.44. RGC Resources shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 2,954 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.