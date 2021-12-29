Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.94% of Roper Technologies worth $440,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $491.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.83. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

