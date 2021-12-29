Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.34

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$135.34 and last traded at C$134.84, with a volume of 233389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$192.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Insiders sold 11,180 shares of company stock worth $1,481,101 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

