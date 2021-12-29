Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,536.35

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.35 ($20.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,657.93 ($22.29). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,642.80 ($22.08), with a volume of 1,520,778 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.90) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.07) to GBX 2,089 ($28.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.84).

The stock has a market cap of £126.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,662.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,536.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

