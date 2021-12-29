Royale Finance Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $216,732.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,109,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

