RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPM International stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

