Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 158,288 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

