Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 158,288 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25.
In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
