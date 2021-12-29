San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 487,624 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.