Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

