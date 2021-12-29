SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.29

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €122.29 ($138.97) and traded as high as €125.26 ($142.34). SAP shares last traded at €124.88 ($141.91), with a volume of 1,049,070 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.79 ($156.57).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €123.38 and a 200 day moving average of €122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

