Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

