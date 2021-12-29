Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce $20.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $391.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 44,974 shares valued at $160,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

