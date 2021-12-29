SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Down 6.3%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.46. 244,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 727,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

