Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 5th (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 5th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Sentage has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.