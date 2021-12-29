Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 5th (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 5th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Sentage has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.
Sentage Company Profile
