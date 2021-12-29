Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Head to Head Review

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.00 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.15 $48.50 million $1.80 20.37

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zurn Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, assembling, and distribution of water filtration systems. Its products include filtration bottles, family water pitchers, PH20 purewater, replacement filters, pure water straw, filtration canteens, radiological, inline, home products, and pump 2 pure. The company was founded by Carl Palmer on January 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

