Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $350.53

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $350.53 and last traded at $350.53, with a volume of 1036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

